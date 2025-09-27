Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 26, 2025

Published on September 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces claim Game 3 as they defeat the Indiana Fever 84-72!

Jackie Young: 25 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST NaLyssa Smith: 16 PTS | 4 REB | 4 BLKS Chelsea Gray: 15 PTS | 6 AST | 3 REB A'ja Wilson: 13 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST | 3 BLKS

The Aces can clinch the series with a win on Sunday!

