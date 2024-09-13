Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 13, 2024

September 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







Aces hold off Fever for the W

The Aces secured a tight 78-74 victory in Indy. Chelsea Gray led all scorers with 21 PTS and 6 AST!

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.