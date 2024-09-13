Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 13, 2024
September 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
Aces hold off Fever for the W
The Aces secured a tight 78-74 victory in Indy. Chelsea Gray led all scorers with 21 PTS and 6 AST!
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 13, 2024
- Fever Break More Records, But Drop Close Contest to Aces - Indiana Fever
- Mystics at Dream Postgame Information - September 13 - Washington Mystics
- September 13 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
- Aces 'Big Four' Power Las Vegas to Season Sweep Over Fever, 78-74 - Las Vegas Aces
- Aces Sold out of 2025 Season Ticket Memberships, Quickest in League History - Las Vegas Aces
- Fever Seek Redemption in Second Game this Week with Aces - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Aces 'Big Four' Power Las Vegas to Season Sweep Over Fever, 78-74
- Aces Sold out of 2025 Season Ticket Memberships, Quickest in League History
- Playoff Picture Continues to Come into Focus as Aces Conclude Road Trip Friday in Indiana
- A'ja Wilson Nets W Single-Season Scoring Record as Aces Top Fever 86-75
- A'ja Wilson Breaks WNBA Single Season Scoring Record