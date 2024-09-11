Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 11, 2024

September 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces get the road win over the Indiana Fever

On the night where A'ja Wilson became the all-time single szn scoring leader, she put up another double-double with 27 PTS, 12 REB

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

