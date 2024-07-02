Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 2, 2024

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces get their 5th straight win defeating the Indiana Fever 88-69 Ã°Å¸â¢Å

Kelsey Plum scored a season-high 34 PTS and A'ja Wilson notched 28 PTS, 9 REB, 5 BLK

