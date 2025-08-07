Las Vegas Aces vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 6, 2025
August 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Aces defeat the Valkyries 78-72 on the road
A'ja Wilson led the way with 27 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL and 2 BLK in the victory!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
