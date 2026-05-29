WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 28, 2026

Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video


The Dallas Wings defeat the Las Vegas Aces 95-87 and achieve win No. 5

Jessica Shepard: 22 PTS | 20 REB (career-high) | 10 AST -Only player this season to record a triple-double Azzi Fudd: 22 PTS | 3 REB | 3 3PM | 2 AST Paige Bueckers: 20 PTS | 6 AST | 3 REB | 2 BLKS | 2 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2026


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