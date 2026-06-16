Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 15, 2026
Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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We love a home dub! The Dallas Wings secured the win against the Aces, 96-66.
Arike Ogunbowale was instrumental in this win, bringing in 22 PTS, 7 AST, 5 3PM, 4 REB, and 2 STL.
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026
- Sparks Tripped by Golden State - Los Angeles Sparks
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 78, Sparks 58 - Golden State Valkyries
- Las Vegas Aces Unable to Overcome Early Deficit, Fall 96-66 at Dallas - Las Vegas Aces
- Valkyries Lead by as Many as 24 Points in Wire-To-Wire Victory over Sparks - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs PDX (6.15.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Wings Crush Defending Champs - Dallas Wings
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