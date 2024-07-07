Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 7, 2024

July 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces outlast the Dallas Wings 104-85. Their 104 PT outing marked a szn high

A'ja Wilson dominated with 28 PTS, 10 REB while Kelsey Plum scored 23 PTS.

