Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 6, 2024
September 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces make a comeback to defeat the #2 Connecticut Sun 72-67
Kelsey Plum led the way for the Aces with 27 PTS, 5 REB, & 2 AST!
