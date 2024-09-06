Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces make a comeback to defeat the #2 Connecticut Sun 72-67

Kelsey Plum led the way for the Aces with 27 PTS, 5 REB, & 2 AST!

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.