Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 15, 2024
September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
A'ja Wilson scores 1,000 points in a regular szn and helps the Las Vegas Aces defeat the Connecticut Sun 84-71
Wilson finished with 29 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 15, 2024
- Slow Start Costs Sparks - Los Angeles Sparks
- Liberty Topped by Lynx - New York Liberty
- Fever Round out Regular Season Home Schedule with Win against Dallas - Indiana Fever
- Ogunbowale Reaches 4,000 Career Points as Wings Edged at Fever, 110-109 - Dallas Wings
- Mystics vs. Dream Postgame Information - September 15 - Washington Mystics
- Fever Guard Tandem Leads Indiana Past Dallas in Stunning Display of Offense - Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Dream 76, Washington Mystics 73 - Atlanta Dream
- September 15 - Minnesota Lynx at New York City Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Nos. 3, 4 Or 5 Seed Still a Possibility as Aces Host Connecticut Sunday at 3 PM PT
- Aces 'Big Four' Power Las Vegas to Season Sweep Over Fever, 78-74
- Aces Sold out of 2025 Season Ticket Memberships, Quickest in League History
- Playoff Picture Continues to Come into Focus as Aces Conclude Road Trip Friday in Indiana
- A'ja Wilson Nets W Single-Season Scoring Record as Aces Top Fever 86-75