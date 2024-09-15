Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A'ja Wilson scores 1,000 points in a regular szn and helps the Las Vegas Aces defeat the Connecticut Sun 84-71

Wilson finished with 29 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.