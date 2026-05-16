Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 15, 2026

Published on May 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Connecticut Sun, 101-94, on the road!

A'ja Wilson: 45 PTS | 15-18 FGM | 3 AST Chennedy Carter: 18 PTS | 2 STL Jackie Young: 13 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 16, 2026

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