Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky I Full Game Highlights: August 25, 2025
Published on August 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The @LVAces beat the Sky, 79-74!
Jackie Young - 22 PTS | 7 AST | 3 REB A'ja Wilson - 18 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK Chelsea Gray - 14 PTS | 7 AST | 3 REB
Las Vegas extends their win streak to 11 - the longest in the WNBA since Connecticut's 14 in 2021 - and clinch their playoff spot!
A'ja Wilson also reaches 800 PTS on the season, becoming the only player in league history with 3 seasons of 800+ points.
#WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 26, 2025
- Wilson, Young Combine for 40 Points as Aces Clinch Playoff Spot with 79-74 Win over Chicago - Las Vegas Aces
- Sky Hang Late against Scorching Aces, Fall Short 74-79 on Candace Parker's Jersey Retirement Night - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Wilson, Young Combine for 40 Points as Aces Clinch Playoff Spot with 79-74 Win over Chicago
- Las Vegas Aces Looking to Crank It up to 11 at Chicago Sky on Monday
- Aces Erase Early 15-Point Deficit, Outdistance Mystics 91-81 for 10th Straight Victory
- Las Vegas Aces Extend Winning Streak to 9 with 83-61 Defeat of Mercury
- Aces Turn Nightmare 10-Point, 4th Quarter Deficit into 74-72 Victory over Dream