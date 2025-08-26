Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky I Full Game Highlights: August 25, 2025

The @LVAces beat the Sky, 79-74!

Jackie Young - 22 PTS | 7 AST | 3 REB A'ja Wilson - 18 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK Chelsea Gray - 14 PTS | 7 AST | 3 REB

Las Vegas extends their win streak to 11 - the longest in the WNBA since Connecticut's 14 in 2021 - and clinch their playoff spot!

A'ja Wilson also reaches 800 PTS on the season, becoming the only player in league history with 3 seasons of 800+ points.

