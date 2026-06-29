Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 28, 2026

Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







It's a Las Vegas Aces win on the road

The Aces defeated the Sky, 107-99!

Three Aces dominated to help lock in this dub:

A'ja Wilson: 30 PTS | 15 REB | 4 STL | 3 BLK | 2 AST Jackie Young: 28 PTS | 8 AST | 5 REB | 4 3PM Chelsea Gray: 18 PTS | 8 AST

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.