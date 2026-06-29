Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 28, 2026
Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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It's a Las Vegas Aces win on the road
The Aces defeated the Sky, 107-99!
Three Aces dominated to help lock in this dub:
A'ja Wilson: 30 PTS | 15 REB | 4 STL | 3 BLK | 2 AST Jackie Young: 28 PTS | 8 AST | 5 REB | 4 3PM Chelsea Gray: 18 PTS | 8 AST
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2026
- Liberty Lose to Golden State despite Jones' Effort - New York Liberty
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 76, Liberty 67 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Lead by as Many as 22 Points in Wire-To-Wire Win over Liberty - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Narrowly Lose to Aces, 107-99, in High-Scoring United Center Outing - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs DAL (6.28.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Minnesota Stops the Wings at Dallas - Dallas Wings
- Sky Sign Aicha Coulibaly to Rest-Of-Season Contract - Chicago Sky
- Minnesota Lynx Sign Liatu King to Standard Contract - Minnesota Lynx
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