WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 17, 2026

Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video


The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Atlanta Dream, 85-84, in a THRILLER

Chelsea Gray hit the game-winning shot to put the Aces up by 1 (85-84) with 3.6 seconds left!

Chelsea Gray: 21 PTS | 6 AST | 5 REB | 5 3PM Chennedy Carter: 20 PTS | 3 AST | 2 REB A'ja Wilson: 20 PTS | 6 REB | 2 BLKS | 2 3PM

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