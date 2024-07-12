Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 12, 2024
July 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces secure the 84-70 win over the Dream, powered by A'ja Wilson's MONSTER 33-point, 18-rebound performance
