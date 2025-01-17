Larson Sundown Nets FOUR in Ottawa Victory
January 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
A 4-goal, highlight-reel effort from Larson Sundown led Ottawa Black Bears over Vancouver 9-8 on Friday night.
