Larson Sundown Nets FOUR in Ottawa Victory

January 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







A 4-goal, highlight-reel effort from Larson Sundown led Ottawa Black Bears over Vancouver 9-8 on Friday night.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.