Larks Welcome New, Returning Faces to Flock

Seven new all-stars joined the Bismarck Larks Front Office, including four new front office team members and three interns.

Matt White, Corporate Sales Manager

Meg Thompson, Director of FUN

Kayla Rimer, Creative Marketing and Design Specialist

Joe Zollo, Fan Content and Engagement Coordinator

Isaac Bugarin, Media Production and Activation Intern

Will Satler, Sponsorship Experience and Entertainment Intern

Andrew Kohler, Ticket Intern

The seven new additions come from all over the country and will work together to use FUN to make a difference in the community and put together a season like no other.

Matt White, Corporate Sales Manager

Matt joins the team from Chapel Hill, NC where he previously served as the Inside Sales Representative at CourtHarbor. He also served as a Graduate Assistant for the East Carolina University Men's Basketball team while earning his master's degree in Kinesiology with a Sport Management concentration.

"I'm excited to use the power of FUN to help local businesses grow their revenue here in Bismarck," White said. "Taking in a baseball game is one of my favorite things to do, especially Braves games, and I can't wait to experience a packed house for a Larks game."

Matt enjoys getting together with his friends and playing video games in his free time.

Who is your favorite superhero?:Â I'd have to say Superman would be my favorite superhero because he is super fly in life - like me. His swag is up there with the best superheroes and I think I'm very similar to that.

Meg Thompson, Director of FUN:

Meg is bringing the party to Bismarck from Michigan as the Larks new Director of FUN. Meg is no stranger to the Northwoods League. She served as a promotions intern for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in 2020. She now joins the Larks after completing her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication with a minor in Journalism from Oakland University. She is a Detroit sports fan and spent the last two years as a Game Day Presentation and Fan Engagement member for the Detroit Red Wings on the Red Patrol.

"Between the crazy dance moves and all the fun we're going to have this summer, I'm so ready to have a blast at Larks games," Thompson said. "Expect the best show in town every night when you come to the ballpark because that's what we're going to provide to our fans."

Meg enjoys spending time with her family and friends and is excited to enjoy the Missouri River this summer.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?: My superpower would be to zap a delicious coffee into my hand at any point because I love me some coffee!

Kayla Rimer, Creative Marketing and Design Specialist

Kayla is no stranger to Larks baseball. After serving as a Sponsorship and Promotions intern in 2020, she now joins the front office flock. Kayla graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design degree. Venturing out of small-town Wisconsin, Kayla is excited to bring forth FUN, new ideas to the Larks brand AND show off her amazing dance moves at the ballpark.

"I loved having fun with the crowd last summer, they brought the energy every game," Rimer said. "2021 is going to be the best year in Larks history and I cannot wait to make that happen with our team."

In her free time, she enjoys spending time outside, choreographing dances and bowling. Fun fact - Kayla received a scholarship to bowl in college.

What would be your superhero name?: It would be Kung-Fu Kayla because my moves are sick and anybody that tries to challenge me is going down.

Joe Zollo, Fan Content and Engagement Coordinator

Joe is ready to help step-up the Larks content game this year. Hailing from New Hampshire, he previously worked with multiple sports franchises, including the Orlando Solar Bears and Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL, and the Boston Red Sox. Joe's graduated from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL with a degree in Sports Marketing and Media.

"I'm constantly brainstorming and creating content, the grind never stops," Zollo said. "I can't wait to create the best content in baseball this summer and show off some of my sweet tricks."

Joe winds down by playing video games and watching his Boston sports teams. He hosts a weekly fantasy football podcast called "Club Fantasy FFL". He will without a doubt be fighting for the top spot in the Larks fantasy football league come this fall.

Which superhero do you identify most with?: I identify the most with my boy Perry the Platypus because we both move in silence, like the 'g' in lasagna. Plus he's always got the slick outfits like me.

Isaac Bugarin, Media Production and Activation Intern

Isaac rejoins the Larks after headlining their 2020 intern class during the crazy 72-game season. He loves creating exciting content on the Larks social media and was a key part of the 2020 Northwoods League Broadcast of the Year. Isaac is a die-hard Rockies fan and is in his final semester at MSU Denver.

"I could not be happier to be back in Bismarck in 2021 with a chance to do more great things with the Larks," Bugarin said. "I'm ready to run through a brick wall constantly and provide content that makes fans feel like every day is opening day."

Isaac is an avid-country music fan and is working hard to fix the slice in his golf swing.

Who is the superhero in your life?: My mom is the superhero in my life because no matter what is going on she takes care of me and sets me up for success in life. I am so amazed by the things she does and I wouldn't be the man I am today without her.

Will Satler, Sponsorship Experience and Entertainment Intern

Will returns to Bismarck for his second season with the Larks after working as a graphic design intern during the historic 2020 season. Will is currently working on a journalism degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder. He is excited to use his skills to help the Larks grow in 2021.

"Working in Bismarck last summer was one of the best experiences of my life. An opportunity to make games super fun this summer, was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," Satler said. "Larks games with limited capacity in 2020 were amazing so I can't wait to experience a game with a packed house this summer."

Will loves his Colorado sports and can never finish one full song in the car, much to the demise of his roommate, Isaac.

Who would be your superhero best friend?: I'd have to say Wonder Woman. Not only would she have my back and beat up anybody that tried to fight me, but she also would be fun to flirt with all the time too!

Andrew Kohler, Ticket Intern

Andrew joins the Larks team from Tulsa, OK where he worked in ticket sales with Oral Roberts University. He completed his Masters of Education degree in Sports Management from the University of Texas after completing his BS in Sports and Exercise Science from the University of Central Florida. Andrew spent two years with RBI Austin when he was in Texas as the Operations Coordinator before heading to ORU.

"I'm excited to spend a summer in Bismarck and get to experience the great North Dakota weather for myself," Kohler said. "I can't wait to see the amazing faces of Larks fans this year at the ballpark."

Andrew looks forward to kicking off the Larks season and providing fans with the best experience all summer.

In your opinion, who is the most powerful superhero?:Â Absolutely would have to choose the Flash. He's fast and powerful and he can do anything he wants before you can even blink.

