Larks Welcome Back Sagedahl, Newbies Takayoshi & Hjelle

BISMARCK, ND - The Larks are excited to welcome this trio of stud ballplayers! With the help of Frontier Precision, the Larks surveyed the field to find these new additions to the Flock! Learn more about them:

Jordan Sagedahl returns for his second season in Bismarck after playing with the Larks as a 19-year old true freshman in 2021. You most likely remember Jordan playing third base or behind the plate at catcher but he could see time pitching down in South Dakota this season. Originally from Olivia, MN, Jordan stands at 6-foot-2 and is majoring in Exploratory Studies at SDSU. So far in 2022, Jordan is hitting .200 with 6 hits in 30 at-bats. He recorded a strikeout against Wichita St. in March in 0.2 IP of work for the 6-15 Jackrabbits.

Tommy Takayoshi will be joining the Larks from Pierce College (JC) this summer. Originally recruited to the Division I program at the University of Washington, Tommy opted for junior college due to COVID-19. He is excited to have fun this summer in Bismarck. His father is the hitting coach for the Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, the Midland Rockhounds. Besides his superb baseball skills, Tommy can play a mean ukulele. The 6-1 catcher is hitting .268 through 8 games and has 11 hits in 41 at-bats for the 8-8 Raiders. The Raiders are 7-3 when Tommy earns time behind the dish.

Jake Hjelle will make his Larks debut in 2022 as a power-hitting infielder from the University of Minnesota Crookston. Mostly spending time at first base, Jake is a 6-foot-4 Redshirt Sophomore from East Grand Forks, Minn. Athleticism runs in the family as Jake's father, Garret Hjelle, played football at the University of Minnesota Duluth and his mother played softball at Itasca Community College. His brother, Reed, has been an All-NSIC First Team selection and NSIC Player of the Year at Minnesota Crookston. The 11-13 Golden Eagles are anchored in the middle of the lineup by Jake, who leads the team in batting average (.355), hits (33), and RBIs (26). His 8 home runs are second on the team and in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) to his teammate, Ben Thoma, and trails only former Lark, Cal James in RBI (Univ. of Mary).

