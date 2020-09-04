Larks Stay Alive, Force Game Three

It was win-or-go-home for the Larks on Thursday night, and the Larks delivered with an impressive 9-2 win to force a game three in the best-of-three series.Â

Larks starter Paxton Miller was outstanding. Miller went five innings and allowed just two earned runs on five hits. Miller struck out six Flickertail batters and was able to keep them off balance all night. Following Paxton Miller, Larks reliever Andy Brooks tossed four scoreless innings and didn't allow any room for the Flickertails to create any offense.Â

Miller was aided by great defense with the defense making no errors behind him. One of the most impressive plays of the night, maybe of the season, was when Flickertails catcher Tyler Keith crushed a ball into deep right field. Larks right fielder Dakota Finley ranged back and made a full extension diving catch for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game.

After collecting just two hits in Wednesday's shutout loss, the Larks bats were well awake on Thursday night. Larks registered 15 hits and among top performers was Larks first baseman Cole Hage. Hage went 4-5 at the plate with one double and two RBIs and is now 5-9 in the best-of-three series.

Despite the loss, Justin Goldstein continued to show zip on his fastball. The Flickertail righty hit 90 on the gun multiple times for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

The final game of the memorable 2020 season will take place at 7:05 on Friday. The Larks and Flickertails will play for the North Dakota Regional Championship in a winner-take-all game.

