Larks Sign Two Pitchers

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks announced Ryan Carmack and Zach Reeder will join the team in 2021.

"These are two guys that we are really looking forward to having this summer," Larks head coach Will Flynt said. "They're both looking to come to Bismarck to get better. I'm glad to have Reeder coming back to Bismarck again, he's a good kid."

Carmack is a second year freshman (because of COVID-19) right-handed pitcher of Southwest Baptist University in Missouri. Standing at 5'9", Carmack focuses on attacking hitters with his off-speed pitches.

"I'm a smaller guy and can spin the ball really well so I definitely have to use that to my advantage," Carmack said. "I can use my slider, changeup, cutter mix to get outs. My slider is my baby, I love it."

Carmack is an econ-finance major and takes an analytical approach when he's on the mound as well.

"It's definitely an intellectual approach to the game of baseball," Carmack said. "I love thinking through the game and understanding how guys' swing's work and how I can get them out based on that."

Carmack has family ties to Bismarck. His mom is originally from North Dakota and his aunt and grandparents live in Bismarck/Mandan.

"My grandpa is a huge baseball fan and he mentioned it would be cool if I could play for the Larks," Carmack said.

Carmack has one start in the spring 2021 season for Bearcats where he dominated the University of Mary. He went seven innings with 13 strikeouts handing Mary their first loss of the season.

Reeder is returning to the Bismarck Larks after pitching for Flynt last summer. In 12 appearances, Reeder logged over 24 innings of work striking out 25 batters with an ERA of 3.70.

"I throw 85 and people like to make fun of me for it, but I like to talk when I strike them out," Reeder said. "I'm a fiery guy on the mound. I try to mix up pitches as much as I can, because I'm not the pitcher that turns around and looks at the radar gun after."

Reeder is a senior and finishing his last season of NCAA collegiate eligibility at Baker University.

"It is very likely that my baseball career is going to end in summer ball. It's something that doesn't happen often for baseball players," Reeder said, "but I'm taking the opportunity with the Larks and I'm going to ride with it.

Reeder is one of many returners to the Larks and is hoping to soak in the atmosphere and playing conditions more this summer.

"I love Bismarck, this town really fits me," Reeder said. "The atmosphere at the Larks games are great. We can definitely get the crowd behind us. Playing with a bunch of returning guys and getting the experience to travel is going to be great."

The Larks 2021 season starts on May 31 at home against the Willmar Stingers.

