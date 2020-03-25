Larks Sign Tanksley and Mann

March 25, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





Today's Surveying the Field with Frontier Precision features returning catcher Brody Tanksley and pitcher Zach Mann. They areÂ teammates at Indiana University (IU) Southeast.

Tanksley is a junior at IU Southeast. In the 43 games that Tanksley appeared in for the Larks in 2019, he averaged .268 with 26 runs, 3 home runs, 11 doubles and 26 RBI.

"I loved it. I loved the atmosphere and the fans," Tanksley said. When the season ended, he knew he wanted to return. "After our last game, I asked coach Repay if he could help me come back to Bismarck the next summer."

Larks new head coach Will Flynt offered Tanksley a contract for the 2020 season after hearing a lot of good things about him, as well as speaking with Tanksley. Flynt hopes Tanksley will have a future in professional baseball.

"I'm hoping that Brody gets drafted," Flynt said. "Everything I've heard about him and then talking with him - he's top notch. I'm looking forward to hopefully seeing him this summer, but if not, then I hope he's in pro ball."

Bismarck proved to be a place that was about more than just baseball for Tanksley.

"I'm really excited to see the host families that I really got close with last summer. I haven't seen them in a while and I'm looking forward to reuniting with them," said Tanksley.

Tanksley's teammate at IU Southeast, Zach Mann, will also join the Larks this summer.

Mann is a redshirt junior transfer from Chattanooga State Community College to IU Southeast. The 6'6" 235-pound right-handed pitcher said he is very intense when he goes into a game and will do whatever it takes to get a win for the team.

"I'm excited to be playing against the competition that we'll get to play against," said Mann. "The high-level caliber of play - that'll be a lot of fun."

The Larks 2020 season is scheduled to start on time on May 26. with a home game against the Duluth Huskies.

The Scheels 7 Game Pack is the best way to see the Larks play this summer. It includes 7 games, all you can eat food and drinks, a hat, jersey, flip flops and more. Tickets are $21/game. They are already 92 percent sold out.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 25, 2020

Larks Sign Tanksley and Mann - Bismarck Larks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.