Larks Sign Curran and Adamiak

February 12, 2020





Frontier Precision surveyed the field and found two high school standouts looking to make a big impact in Bismarck.

Ryan Curran is a freshman transfer from Coastal Carolina University to the University of Montevallo. After being told he would have to redshirt his freshman year at Carolina, he decided to transfer to Montevallo where he now enters his first season with the Falcons.

"I love the fact that he said, 'I don't want to redshirt, I want to play,'" said Larks head coach Will Flynt. "He's a little raw, but really toolsy."

The 6'1" 165 pound outfielder and right-handed pitcher played high school baseball at Volcano Vista High School in Albuquerque, NM.

"I'm a two-way guy. I play outfield and I'm a pitcher which isn't super common," said Curran.

Coming out of high school, Curran ranked 142 in the 2019 National Ranking of outfielders according to Perfect Game. His tall and slim build helps him with speed in the outfield, on the mound and at bat.

Having coached in the Northwoods League in the past, Montevallo's head coach, Chandler Rose, encouraged Curran to play for the Larks this summer.

"It was my coach's decision where I ended up, but I knew that I wanted to go to the Northwoods League because of their reputation," said Curran. "I'm excited about meeting some new guys, hanging with my teammates and getting better at baseball, and trying to make it to the next level."

Mark Adamiak is a right-handed freshman pitcher for the University of Arkansas. The Arkansas Razorbacks are back-to-back College World Series title holders and hope to continue their streak this spring. Adamiak is working to contribute to the Razorbacks' success. Two former Larks star players, Zack Gregory and Jacob Nesbit, also played for Arkansas.

Adamiak was ranked the top right-handed pitcher coming out of high school in Kansas in 2019 according to Perfect Game. According to coach Flynt, Adamiak throws 91-94 mph and pitches extremely hard and downhill.

The 6'4" 210 pound powerhouse freshman has a competitive side to him that will bring a lot of excitement to the Larks.

"I don't let anybody beat me. I'm really competitive," said Adamiak. "If they beat me once they got lucky, but I'll keep going until I beat them."

Adamiak has been battling an opposite shoulder injury that may impact his pitch count.

"We've got no problem if he comes up here and we have to limit him," said Flynt, "but he'll probably be one of my starters. He's got unbelievable potential."

Adamiak has a lot of respect for the Larks' coaching staff.

"I really liked the coaches up in Bismarck," said Adamiak. "I thought they'd treat me well and understand pitching and not overdoing me."

The Larks 2020 season starts May 26 with a home game against the Duluth Huskies.

