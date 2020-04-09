Larks Sign 2 ND Players

Frontier Precision surveyed the field and foundÂ Jordan Chappell and Calen Schwabe will join them for the 2020 season.

Chappell is a left-handed pitcher from Colorado Springs, Colorado and plays for Minot State University (MSU). He went to Northeastern Junior College prior to MSU. As a sophomore at Northeastern, he pitched 33 innings with a 5.40 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 12 games.

"This guy is supposed to be good.," said Larks head coach Will Flynt. "He has improved a ton, but needs a little work on his mechanics, which is perfect because that's where our pitching coaches will help."

The 6'3" 190-pound junior said he is confident when he is on the mound.

"I'm a go-getter and I'm very tenacious," Chappell said. "I like to attack the strike zone. I'm not cocky or arrogant, but I do have confidence and it'll show when I'm on the mound in tense situations."

Chappell is excited to be a part of the Northwoods League (NWL) this summer. He said it will be a good experience to be able to play with some of the top baseball players in the nation, while showing them what he has to offer.

Schwabe is an outfielder from Thompson, North Dakota and is a junior at North Dakota State University (NDSU). Schwabe attended Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) prior to attending NDSU.

Schwabe is 6'0" 185-pounds and played in 42 games in his sophomore year at DMACC batting .302 with 42 runs, 8 doubles, 1 triple and 9 stolen bases.

"I'm excited to play in Bismarck and in my home state," Schwabe said. "Meeting a lot of new teammates and getting connected with some fans, meeting my host parents and just having an all-around good experience. A lot of people have said that summer baseball is one of the best experiences they've ever had so I'm hoping it lives up to that."

Schwabe is quick and an aggressive baserunner.

"I don't really hit for power," Schwabe said. "I'm more of an on-base guy. I try to get on base a lot and cause havoc."

"He's a standout defensive player," said Flynt.

Both Chappell and Schwabe spoke about their reactions when COVID-19 ended their seasons early.

"Obviously it was disappointing for all of us, but we all figured that for what's going on in the world today, it was the best route to go," Schwabe said.

"It was a bummer to see," said Chappell. "We were on track to have a really good season, so it was sad to see the season end as it did, especially right before we started playing conference games."

Chappell and Schwabe are both adhering to social distancing guidelines while staying in shape. They are doing home workouts sent to them by their coaches to prepare for summer baseball.

"I have been doing my part by not going out," said Chappell. "I haven't really left the house much and I'm trying to do my part as well to keep my body healthy and active."

The Larks 2020 season is scheduled to start on time on May 26 with a home game against the Duluth Huskies.

