Larks Sign 2 from Toledo

Frontier Precision Surveyed the Field and found Lorenzo DeBrecht and Yassir Kahook are joining us this summer!

Former Larks head coach Sean Repay who is an assistant coach at Toledo recommended these players consider playing for the Larks.

DeBrecht is a junior from St. Louis, Missouri. He played outfield at Sierra College in California for three years before transferring to Toledo. The 6'2" 195-pound DeBrecht is a utility guy who can play both infield and outfield. He was the starting shortstop for Toledo and batted .230 through 16 games tallying 14 hits, 6 runs and 5 RBI.

"To go from starting center fielder and then to starting shortstop for Toledo this year," said Larks head coach Will Flynt, "that tells me he's a pretty good athlete."

"I've played both junior college and Division I baseball now. I'm a solid player and can get the job done," said DeBrecht. "I'm just excited to play baseball again and I've heard there are a lot of great fans there in Bismarck."

Kahook is a 5'11" 185-pound freshman from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The right-handed pitcher did not see any action during the 2020 season; however, Kahook was a standout high school athlete, being a four-year letter winner at Walsh Jesuit High School. As a junior, he pitched 35 innings and had 39 strikeouts earning a 1.18 ERA. In 2018, he helped his team to appear in the 2018 Ohio School Athletic Association Division I district finals.

"He's a righty who I've heard is an absolute baller," Flynt said. "Talking with him, he's excited as hell to come."

"I'm going to be ready every day," said Kahook. "I always take advantage of opportunities and I'll do whatever is best for the team."

The Larks 2020 season is scheduled to start on time on May 26 with a home game against the Duluth Huskies.

