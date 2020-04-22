Larks Sign 2 from SD

Frontier Precision Surveyed the field to see Jaxon Rosencranz and Spencer Sarringar join Bismarck Larks in 2020.

Rosencranz is an outfielder from Spearfish, South Dakota and plays for Augustana University. Rosencranz went to Northeastern Junior College for two years before attending Augustana.

"I'm excited because he's a toolsy kid," said Larks head coach Will Flynt. "He's a big athlete and I'm really looking forward to seeing him play."

The 6'1" 195-pound outfielder had an impressive start to the spring season for the Augustana Vikings before COVID-19 cut it short. Rosencranz started in 12 games, batting .370 with 17 hits, four doubles, two triples, six homeruns, 19 RBI and 15 runs scored.

The power hitter is ready to bring the competition to Bismarck.

"I'm competitive," said Rosencranz. "It doesn't matter if it's game one or game 50, I'm going to bring it."

South Dakota native, Sarringar will also be joining the Larks this summer.

Sarringar is a catcher from Pierre, South Dakota and a redshirt sophomore for Northern State University. As a freshman, Sarringar appeared in 41 games starting in 26 and had a .311 batting average with six doubles, 5 homeruns, 21 RBI and 22 runs scored.

Flynt has a lot of hope for Sarringar and is excited for him to come up to Bismarck this summer.

"He's really good," said Flynt. "I believe he's like a younger Brody [Tanksley]."

The 6'2" 210-pound catcher said he is staying in his school and workout routine now that he is back at home.

"With all this off time, I'm excited to get back," said Sarringar. "I heard the atmosphere in Bismarck is crazy. Playing baseball in front of a lot of fans always excites me."

The Larks 2020 season is scheduled to start on time on May 26 with a home game against the Duluth Huskies.

