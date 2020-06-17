Larks Shut out Flickertails 9-0

BISMARCK - The Bismarck Larks earned their second win of the season in a 9-0 victory against the Mandan Flickertails on June 16 presented by KFYR-TV. The teams took the field for their second game in as many days.

The Larks controlled the game from the get-go jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, and added five more runs as the game rolled along. Wyatt Ulrich joined former La Crosse Logger Mason McCoy by tying the Northwoods runs scored record of 136, set back in 2016.

Myles Harris collected the Fetzer Electric play of the game, scoring Tanner Froehlich on a sacrifice fly. A single by Ulrich in the eighth inning brought in the eighth run of the game, thus rewarding Larks fans with a free Bearscat Bakehouse donut! Ulrich ended the evening 1-2 with one RBI and two walks.

Pitching was another strong point for the Larks, shutting down Flickertail hitters. The Larks pitching staff was led by starting pitcher Seth Brewer who went four innings while surrendering just two hits and striking-out six Flickertail batters. Brewer had the Metro Area Ambulance fastest pitch, clocking in at 90 mph. Larks pitchers collected nine total strikeouts as a unit.

The Bismarck Bull Moose make their debut tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. against the Mandan Flickertails. On Thursday the Larks return to the field to play the Bull Moose.

