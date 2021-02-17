Larks Re-Sign Two Players

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks announced two former Bismarck Bull Moose players, Ethan Kleinheider and Ryan Curran, will play for the Larks in 2021.

Kleinheider plays for Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri and is finishing up his senior year as a sport management major. He believes the Northwoods League and the Larks are a good fit for him following his time as a Bull Moose last summer.

"I thought last summer went really well," Kleinheider said. "I got to Bismarck and it was really nice, the scenery was different and the people were nice. But it's a really competitive league and it fits what my goals and aspirations are as a player."

"Every guy that is coming back to Bismarck is here for a purpose," said Mitch Gallagher, Larks assistant coach. "Ethan is signed for a full season and is going to get better from showing up every day ready to play."

In 24 games in Bismarck last summer, Kleinheider had a .310 batting average with 27 hits and 19 walks. Kleinheider prides himself on defense and had a .968 fielding percentage and had a hand in 11 double plays.

"My biggest strength is on the defensive side of the field. I'd rather make a great play than hit a bomb," Kleinheider said. "I've told Coach WIll Flynt before to put me wherever you need me to play and I'll do the absolute best I can do."

Curran appeared in 16 games last summer with six of them on the mound. Coming out of the bullpen, Curran racked up five strikeouts in nine innings.

"Bismarck was a really cool town and I really loved it," Curran said. "I established a personal connection with Gallagher."

"He delt with injuries last summer but he's somebody I've been excited to see at full go," Gallagher said. "He's fast and can cover a ton of ground in the outfield with an arm to match it. Offensively we're looking to unlock his potential. He's a dangerous bat in the making, we just need to get him the reps."

The two-way player pitches and plays centerfield. He is currently in the pitching rotation at the University of Montevallo.

"My college coach put me on the Rapsodo device, and we learned that I have a super high spin rate. I was already an outfielder, but I became a pitcher from there on also," Curran said.

The Larks 2021 season starts on May 31 at home against the Willmar Stingers.

