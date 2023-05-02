Larks Open Donut of the Year Contest

(Bismarck, ND) - The 2023 Larks Donut of the Year contest kicks off this week and will feature a new donut at all local Bismarck-Mandan Bearscat Bakehouse locations for the next four weeks.

Each donut is inspired after a baseball legend:

Babe Ruth Donut

Willie Mays Donut

Roger Maris Donut

Joe DiMaggio Donut

The Babe Ruth donut is a honey hibiscus flavor available until May 6. The Willie Mays donut is an old fashioned coffee flavored donut available from May 8 to May 13. The Roger Marris donut is a strawberry cheesecake flavor available from May 15 to May 20. The final donut is the Joe DiMaggio donut featuring an apple spice cake flavor available May 22 to May 27.

Fans can stop into any local Bearscat Bakehouse location and try a new donut every week. After eating, fans can vote in store by placing a cheerio (provided at the store) into the corresponding jar. The jar with the most cheerios inside of it following the end of the day on May 27 will be named our 2023 Larks Donut of the Year.

The winning donut will be announced during the Larks and St. Cloud Rox game on Thursday, June 1. The Larks will wear special donut and baseball-themed jersey during that game to honor the Donut of the Year tradition.

The jerseys from that game will be auctioned off and will the proceeds will benefit a local non-profit organization.

National Donut Day is Friday, June 2. The winning donut will be available only during the 2023 season at Bearscat Bakehouse locations in Bismarck and Mandan. Fans can learn more about the 2023 Larks Donut of the Year contest at https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/donut/.

The Larks 2023 season starts on May 29 at home against the Duluth Huskies.

The best way to see Larks games this summer is to be a Flock Member. It includes box seats, 3 innings of food and drinks, a jersey, a hat, and exclusive access to year-round events.

Memberships start at just $108 for four games. The team is over 90 percent sold out of Flock Memberships for the upcoming season.

Single game tickets go on sale on May 8 to fans on the Single Game Ticket priority list. These fans get 24-hour early access to single-game tickets before the general public on May 9.

The Priority list will give you access to our most spectacular games before anyone else, including games like Star Wars Night, Harry Potter Night and all of our Firework Shows. Fans can sign up for the priority list here: https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/single-game-tickets/

Go tolarksbaseball.com for more information.

