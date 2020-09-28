Larks Make Impact in the Community

The Bismarck Larks baseball team has several community programs they facilitate throughout the year with help from their sponsors. These programs help by raising money for nonprofits, donating school supplies, collecting food for food banks, honoring local heroes and even encouraging students to read.

"None of this is possible without our awesome fans and sponsors," John Bollinger, Larks general manager said. "It's amazing that we were even able to play baseball this summer, but baseball is more than just a way to entertain this community. It's a way for us to use fun to make a difference. We are so happy that our fans and sponsors continue to support our team and the community programs we help provide."

The following is a list of some of the ways the Larks have contributed to the community:

Collected 2,390 pounds of food during the Farmers Union Insurance Jersey Giveaway which provided 2,761 meals to the Great Plains Food Bank

Donated $35,000 through ticket fundraisers (includes the First International Bank & Trust Miracle Minute, charitable jersey auctions, BNC National Bank Change for Change program and other sponsor promotions)

Clark's Car Wash raised $22,070 thanks to Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler

Over 7,000 kids in 30 schools participated in the Larks reading program presented by Farmers Union Insurance

69 Lignite Energy Council Teachers of the Year were nominated

27 students were nominated to be an MDU STEM All-Star

18 Scheels Hidden Hometown heroes were recognized

6 Sanford Health Home Run for Life children were honored

The Larks plan to continue and expand on these community programs in 2021. For more information on these programs, visit www.larksbaseball.com.

