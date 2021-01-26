Larks Help Kids Pick New Bats

January 26, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







BISMARCK, ND - Parents know the cycle of sports seasons. Every year their kids grow out of their old gear and need new cleats, jerseys, pads, skates and everything in-between. The Bismarck Larks are making finding a new baseball or softball bat easier, cheaper and more fun.

The Scheels Bat Demo is Saturday, January 30 and Sunday, January 31 each from 4-7 p.m. at Sanford Power in Bismarck. It's free to the public. Bats for all leagues will be available to test. The bats are all 20 percent off from Scheels and come with free Larks athletic socks.

Larks players will be tossing balls and helping kids pick out the perfect bat for their swing. The players are Trenton Duscherer, Kyle Leapaldt, Jake Zehr, Carter Rost and Brayden Koenig.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 26, 2021

Larks Help Kids Pick New Bats - Bismarck Larks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.