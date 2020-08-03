Larks Get Good Sendoff

August 3, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





The Bismarck Larks defeated the Bismarck Bull Moose 8-7 in an emotional game at the ballpark, with most players on the Bull Moose and Larks participating in their final game of the season before departing to their respective colleges.Â

The Larks trailed the Bull Moose 3-0 in the fourth but that lead evaporated quickly when Larks catcher, Chase Adkison crushed a three-run home run to tie the game for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. Adkison's first home run of the season was one of two long balls in the game, with Bull Moose outfielder Ryan Curran blasting the other.

Offense was not hard to come by for both teams with the Larks and the Moose combining for 19 total hits and 15 runs, earning fans in the ballpark a free donut at Bearscat Bakehouse tomorrow thanks to the Larks scoring eight runs.

The Larks got five innings out of Yassir Kahook, who gave up four runs on eight hits. Michael Ross for the Bull Moose was able to go six innings, giving up three runs and striking out four Lark batters.

They also received strong performances out of the pen from Nate Boyle and Kevin Wiseman despite the loss. Wiseman was feeling his fastball at one point hitting 94 mph on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

All three teams in Bismarck have four days off before the Larks and Flickertails kick off the final stretch of the season at 12:35 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.