Larks Detail 2019 Community Impact

October 25, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks baseball team has several community programs they facilitate throughout the year with help from their sponsors. These programs help by raising money for nonprofits, collecting food for food banks, honoring veterans, teachers and local heroes, encouraging students to read and even donated dog food to animal shelters.

"None if this works if our community doesn't rally behind these causes," John Bollinger, Larks general manager said. "We are always amazed at how much our fans and partners are willing to help. They are the real MVPs who open their hearts to others."

The following is a list of some of the ways the Larks have contributed to the community:

Collected 3,600 pounds of food for Farmers Union Insurance Jersey Giveaway which provided 5,725 meals to the Great Plains Food Bank

Donated over $42,000 through ticket fundraisers (includes the First International Bank and Trust Miracle Minute, 50/50 and other sponsor promotions)

7,649 kids over 35 schools participated in the Larks reading program presented by Farmers Union Insurance

152 Lignite Energy Council Teacher of the Year Nominations

95 Eide Ford Veterans nominated, recognized and honored with one veteran receiving a free truck

18 Scheels Hidden Hometown Heroes recognized/honored

6 Sanford Health Home Run for Life children recognized/honored

$611.87 raised for Abused Adult Resource Center through BNC National Bank change promotion

111 mascot community appearances

Over 800 pounds of dog food donated to local animal shelters through collar promotion with Dakota Foot and Ankle Clinic

"Our mission has never been to sell out baseball games," said Bollinger. "Our mission is to use fun to make a difference in our community. With the help of our sponsors and fans, we were able to help a lot of people."

The Larks plan to continue and expand on these community programs in 2020. For more information on these programs, visit www.larksbaseball.com.

