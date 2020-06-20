Larks Come Back from Certain Defeat

The Larks earned their fourth and perhaps most impressive win of the 2020 season Friday, defeating the Mandan Flickertails 6-5 in extra innings.

The Larks struggled early in the game against Flickertails starter, Ben Schoneman, who struck out eight Larks batters while only surrendering two hits and one walk in five innings of work. Schoneman's fastball was working, at one point hitting 91 mph on the radar gun to earn Metro-Area Ambulance fastest pitch honors.

Schoneman was not the only Flickertail pitcher to enjoy success on the mound. John Farley, Trystan Vrieling, and Jason Decicco kept the Larks scoreless for eight innings combining for three strikeouts and only allowing two hits.

The Larks trailed the Flickertails 5-0 heading into the ninth inning when the Larks rallied for five runs. The Fetzer Electric Play Of The Game, a clutch two-out single by Tanner Froelich, tied the game in the ninth inning. Larks third-baseman Noah Fisher came across to score the winning run an inning later when Connor Lengreder delivered a wild pitch.

Larks reliever Blake Gallagher then came in to shut the door and seal the victory for the Larks picking up the win after pitching two innings only surrendering one walk and one hit to the Flickertails, keeping his ERA at 0.00.

The Larks have the weekend off while the Flickertails and Bismarck Bull Moose play in the first Saturday double-header of the season. First pitch for game one begins at 12:35 p.m. followed by a 7:05 p.m. first pitch for game two.

