Larks Bring Back Goldstein & Kahook

The Bismarck Larks announced Justin Goldstein and Yassir Kahook will join them for the 2021 season. Both right-handed pitchers played in Bismarck last year. Goldstein went 3-0 for the Bull Moose and Kahook went 4-1 for the Larks.

"Justin has a good feel for his off-speed pitches and is a competitor on the mound," Larks assistant coach Mitch Gallagher said. "He's got really good stuff, but his mentality will carry him further. He's a pitcher that can start or relieve for us and will be a great high energy guy in our dugout."

The sophomore at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California impressed the Larks coaching staff in just 13 games in Bismarck.

"I played for Gallagher last summer and Larks head coach Will [Flynt] actually spent a lot of time in our dugout," Goldstein said. "He called me when I got off the plane and he said that I was one of the guys that could really fit in with the culture and help us win the games."

Goldstein's off-speed pitches helped him strikeout 28 batters in his 21 innings pitched. He was a dual threat both pitching and hitting. He batted .412 with 14 hits, 2 RBI and 5 walks.

"I've never been in an environment where the games were that fun," Goldstein said. "I was able to just sit on the bench and watch the skits and coaches dance on the field. The atmosphere in the ballpark was nice, and in the summer it's really beautiful."

Kahook was a workhorse for the Larks last summer tallying over 40 innings pitched over eight games. The sophomore at University of Toledo finished with a 3.98 ERA and struck out 22 batters with the Larks.

"I was all in for coming back to Bismarck, I loved my experience with the Larks," Kahook said. "My biggest strength is competing. I'm not someone who's going to be afraid or back down from a challenge. My biggest goal is to keep competing and help the team any way I can."

The Larks 2021 season starts on May 31 at home against the Willmar Stingers.

