Larks Announce Infielders, Single Game Tickets Also for Sale Starting Today

May 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks announce the infielders joining the team for the 2024 season as single game tickets are available for fans to purchase today also.

The infielders are highlighted by a first baseman hitting over .500 with 12 home runs this season, a shortstop from France that is transferring to the University of Arizona, a future Nebraska Cornhusker infielder and a top hitter from the University of Jamestown among others.

Brady Krzciok (Macomb Community College) - The lefty power hitting is crushing baseballs in 2024. Through 36 games, the sophomore is batting .509 with 47 RBI's, 12 home runs and was named the MCCAA Player of the Week of April 2. Krzciok transferred from Madonna University after a stellar 2023 season where he hit .339 with 12 home runs, 49 RBI's in 52 games.

Mathis Muerant (Cochise College) - The freshman from France is about to transfer to Arizona State University after his stellar 2024 spring season where he was just named First Team All-ACCAC and All-Region 1 Honors. The switch hitting shortstop hit .374 with 73 hits and 49 RBI's in just 55 games with Cochise College.

Davis Baker (University of Pennsylvania) - The 6'2 sophomore shortstop is having another stellar spring putting up .304 with 55 hits, 37 RBI's and 12 stolen bases in just 42 games. The 3x Ivy League Rookie of the Week started all but two of his 50 appearances and more than 40 of them at shortstop a year ago.

Alexander Alva (University of Jamestown) - The Colorado native and UJ utility player is having another great season to follow up his stellar 2023 season. His 60 hits lead the team, .330 batting average is third and 33 RBI's is second-most on the team lead.

Jaron Cotton (Barton Community College) - The 6'4" 185lb sophomore from Texas will be transferring to Nebraska after this season. Cotton is having another breakthrough spring batting .353 on 66 hits, 10 home runs, 58 RBI's and adding 10 stolen bases on top.

Jaylen Edmonds (Arizona Christian University) - Edmonds joins the Larks in 2024 following his transfer to ACU for the spring 2024 season where he is hitting .298 with 54 hits, 44 RBI's and 11 stolen bases. The junior previously played at Contra Costa College where he recorded a .389 batting average and was named All-Conference.

Michael Davinni (University of Utah) - Michael Davinni had two great years at Saddleback before transferring to the University of Utah for the 2024 spring season. There he was named All-Orange Empire First Team in 2023 after leading the Bobcats in at-bats (223), runs (60) and hits (83) in addition to his .372 batting average ranked fourth on the team.

Zachary Daudet (California State Polytechnic University) - Daudet previously played at Regis University where he posted a .345 batting average 46 RBIs 67 hits and 64 runs in 2023. The 6'3" 200lb junior has added 20 lbs of weight since being named to the All-Conference Team his freshman and sophomore year.

Single game tickets also are available to fans starting today. The seating locations where single-game tickets may be purchased include the:

Fireside Office Solutions Party Deck: $38/ticket

Includes 3 free drinks/experience tabs and 90-minute all-you-can-eat

Reserved Box Seats: $20/ticket

Includes Seats with cupholders and seats under the awning

Pizza Ranch Bleacher Seats: $15/ticket

The Fireside Office Solutions Party Deck is the only ticket that includes food & beverage. Pizza Ranch Bleacher Sears do not.

New in 2024 is also the specials on every day of the week. Fans can purchase tickets with weekly specials by using the promo code online. Fans will receive weekly special benefit perk or food voucher by presenting a valid form of ID for each promotion at the Mann Signs Sign Up Table.

Military Mondays - Active and retired military members get a FREE hot dog and chips with valid military ID. Plus, receive a MOJO or a Big Rig sticker. Every half-inning, the Larks will announce a winning number to receive a prize.

Promo Code: 24Military

Bulletin Tuesdays - Fans can either bring a physical copy or showcase a digital copy of your church bulletin at the game for a FREE hot dog and chips.

Promo Code: 2Bulletin

Woof Wednesdays - The first 100 fans at the ballpark receive a FREE Larks dog toy. Plus, our bat dogs from Elevate Canine Academy are back in action only on Wednesdays.

Thrifty Thursdays - Fans who purchase this ticket package receive (3) vouchers for 50% off at concessions and (1) voucher for 25% off at Clark's Closet or Merifeather's Wardrobe.

Promo Code: 24Thrifty

Firework Fridays - The atmosphere is electric at the ballpark with post-game fireworks shot by Memory Fireworks. Plus, participate in Launch-A-Ball for the chance to win big.

Silver Slugger Saturdays - Larks fans 55 and greater receive a FREE meal deal with a hot dog and chips with a valid ID.

Promo Code: 24Silver

Youth Sports Sundays - Kids who wear their local youth sports team uniform get a FREE hot dog and chips. Plus, get your favorite Larks autograph after the game powered by BNC National Bank.

Promo Code: 24YouthSports

The Larks Opening Day is Monday, May 27 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field. The team kicks off the season with 22 home games in the first 32 days.

Fans can visit larksbaseball.com for more information on tickets, partnerships and merchandise.

