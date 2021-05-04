Larks Announce 2021 Season Roster
May 4, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks released their full roster for the 2021 season. The Larks' season is back to normal with 32 players on the roster who will travel around the Midwest playing games daily throughout the summer.
The roster consists of eight players that play for a baseball program in North Dakota including: University of Mary, Bismarck State College and Minot State University. The other 24 players are from different schools that stretch from the coasts of California to Staten Island in New York City.
The Larks are coached by second year head coach Will Flynt, who led the team to the 2020 Bismarck Pod Championship last summer and won Northwoods League (NWL) Coach of the Year in 2019 with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.
"When recruiting, we look for guys who want to be here, want to play and want to get better," coach Flynt said. "The NWL is a grind all summer long, especially in Bismarck. We have the longest drive to and from road games, so wanting to play in Bismarck is important. It requires a tough mindset."
Mitch Gallagher and Joey Cooper will join the staff as assistant coaches this summer. Gallagher played with the Larks for the 2017 inaugural season during which he compiled 35 hits, two home runs, 13 RBIs and nine stolen bases. Although Gallagher's collegiate playing days are over, he is excited to help players develop in Bismarck.
"We're lucky that we were able to develop relationships with players that were in Bismarck last summer," Gallagher said. "Coop [Cooper] and I really connect with these college kids because we were just playing and in their shoes a couple of years ago. I know the NWL is a grind and I'm excited to help these college guys develop."
There will be 21 total players returning to Bismarck who have previously played for the Larks are within the 2020 Bismarck Pod.
Entering his third season with the Larks, Brody Tanksley is the longest tenured player.
Boasting an on base percentage of .459 for the Larks last year, Brant Schaffitzel looks likely to lead the order for the Larks in 2021.
"One of the biggest reasons I decided to come back was my experience in Bismarck," Schaffitzel said. "I developed a really close relationship with my host family last summer and I loved it. The city gives the team so much support. Even last summer with a smaller crowd, they always showed up. And it's awesome playing for Will [Flynt], he's really relaxed and lets us develop as players and learn things on our own."
Larks players stay with host families during the summer. If you are interested in being a host family, email info@larksbaseball.com.
The entire Larks roster is below:
Position Players (12)
Brody Tanksley* C Indiana University
Spencer Sarringar C Northern State University
Jordan Sagedahl C, 3B South Dakota State University
Brant Schaffitzel* 1B, 2B, 3B, OF Drury University
Ben Teel* 1B, 2B, OF University of Montevallo
Kamron Willman 1B, 2B, SS, 3B Kansas State University
Ethan Kleinheider* 2B, SS, 3B Rockhurst University
Ryan O'halloran 2B, SS, 3B, OF Orange Coast College
Jarett Bickel* SS Palm Beach State College
Khalid Collymore OF University of Montevallo
Calen Schwabe* OF North Dakota State University
Jaxon Rosencranz* OF Augustana University
Two-Way Players (3)
Drew Beazley RHP, 1B South Dakota State University
Ryan Curran* RHP, OF University of Montevallo
Derek Shoen RHP, 1B, 3B University of Mary
Pitchers (17)
Jordan Chappell* LHP Minot State University
Connor O'halloran LHP University of Michigan
Cole Schroeder* LHP Missouri State University
Ethan Abbott RHP Houston Baptist University
Brian Baker* RHP Northern State University
Seth Brewer* RHP Northern State University
Andrew Brooks* RHP University of Mary
Ryan Carmack RHP Southwest Baptist University
Blake Gallagher* RHP Minot State University
Justin Goldstein* RHP Orange Coast College
Yassir Kahook* RHP University of Akron
Paxton Miller* RHP University of Mary
Zach Reeder* RHP Baker University
Carter Rost* RHP Bismarck State College
Carson Tonini RHP Minot State University
Jacob Wesselmann* RHP Briar Cliff University
Kevin Wiseman* RHP Wagner College
Staff (3)
Will Flynt
Mitch Gallagher
Joey Cooper
*denotes a player returning to Bismarck
The Larks 2021 season starts on May 31 at home against the Willmar Stingers.
Join the Larks Single-Game Ticket Priority List to get access to single-game tickets 24 hours before they are available to the general public. There is no purchase necessary. Learn more at www.larksbaseball.com.
