Larks and Eide Ford Lincoln Honor Veterans

May 27, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks and Eide Ford Lincoln are combining efforts to honor veterans in the community with a Military Appreciation Night at the ballpark. This event will be Wednesday, July 3 when the Larks take on the Mankato Moondogs at 7:35 p.m.

You can nominate a veteran to receive free tickets at https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/eide-veteran-promotion/. The first 75 veteran nominees will win a free ticket to the Larks game, a special recognition, and a free Larks hat. Additional tickets are available to purchase for them to sit with friends and family. The game will feature patriotic speed painter Lance Brown and the Larks "Red White and Boom" firework show, the largest of the season.

"These are real heroes in our community. They deserve more tribute than we could ever give them, but this is a start," said John Bollinger, Larks general manager. "Thanks to our friends at Eide Ford Lincoln, we're excited to offer these veterans an experience we hope they and their families will always remember."

The Larks and Eide Ford Lincoln will select one outstanding veteran as the Larks Veteran of the Year. The winning veteran will receive $1,000 towards the veteran charity of their choice, the chance to throw out the first pitch, a full-page story in the Larks game-day program and a special on-field recognition during the game fans will not want to miss.

Go to https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/eide-veteran-promotion/ to nominate a veteran and for more information.

