Largest Crowd of Season Sees Spokane Outduel Tri-City

Tri-City and Spokane played their second straight tight ballgame Friday night, with the Indians (5-5) taking a 3-1 win over the Dust Devils (4-8) in front of 1,737 fans on a Family Feast Night at Gesa Stadium. The crowd was the largest through the gates of Gesa Stadium so far in 2023.

PITCHER'S DUEL PART DEUX

Tri-City's Connor Van Scoyoc (0-1) gave the Dust Devils a quality start (6 IP, 2 R [1 ER], 3 Ks, 1 BB), but Spokane's Victor Juarez (1-0) went one inning more in his own QS (7 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 3 Ks, 0 BB) to get the win. Indians closer Angel Chivilli pitched a scoreless 9th for his second save.

OSMY, OH MY

Dust Devils LF Osmy Gregorio crushed a 5th inning fly ball to the wall on a hop for his first triple of the season. 3B Casey Dana hit a grounder hard enough to score Gregorio, making it a 2-1 game at the time.

ON, AROL

SS Arol Vera put together his second straight multi-hit game, going 2 for 4 on the night. Vera has hit .389 (7-18) in his last five games, including a long 2-run double to center field last Saturday in Vancouver.

LOS RELEVISTAS

Tri-City relievers Emilker Guzman and Jose Salvador both had strong outings in relief. Guzman struck out the side in the 7th, and Salvador posted a scoreless 9th with two strikeouts in his first relief appearance as a Dust Devil.

FRIDAY NIGHT IN THE NORTHWEST LEAGUE:

Everett 4, Vancouver 1 at Funko Field, Everett - Top Mariners prospect Harry Ford hit his first High-A home run and drove in two in a 4-1 AquaSox win over the Vancouver Canadians. Everett starter Reid Morgan gave his team a quality start, going 6 IP and giving up only an unearned run to ensure at minimum a series split.

Eugene 5, Hillsboro 3 at PK Park, Eugene - Emeralds 1B Victor Bericoto hit his first High-A blast to open the scoring for Eugene, who also saw LF Wade Meckler double twice to provide power from the cleanup spot. The Emeralds have taken the first three games of the series, with a doubleheader Saturday to make up for Thursday's rainout.

SATURDAY NIGHT'S ALRIGHT FOR...FIREWORKS:

Tri-City hosts Spokane for game five of their six-game set at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night at Gesa Stadium, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app. A postgame fireworks show will light up the night sky, thanks to Cascade Natural Gas.

A pair of righties gets the starting nod: Bryce Osmond (0-2, 5.40) for the Dust Devils and Brayan Castillo (0-1, 7.36) for the Indians.

YOUTH MOVEMENT SUNDAY:

The Dust Devils will host their first Youth Baseball CLinic since the 2019 season Sunday morning at Gesa Stadium. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with young baseballers aged 6-16 invited to come out in their uniforms and work on their skills with Tri-City players and coaches. Those either taking part in the clinic or watching will need a ticket to Sunday's game, with $8 general admission seats available as part of the clinic. For more information, please contact the main office at (509) 544-8789 or stop by Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon's matinee are on sale now, with special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

