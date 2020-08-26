Laptop Giveaway Entries Due September 7

The Williamsport Crosscutters have teamed up with Susquehanna Computer Innovations of South Williamsport to offer area students a chance to win a new laptop computer system with the "My Best Summer Read" Contest.

"We are grateful to Susquehanna Computer Innovations and their owner Tim Heitzman, for teaming up with us for this special program," stated Gabe Sinicropi, the Cutters Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. "SCI has been a long-time partner in our Grand Slam Reading Program which was suspended this year due to schools closing in the spring. Despite that, the Cutters and SCI both agreed that we still wanted to offer something to area students."

The contest is open to all area students age 14 and under. To enter, parents are required to send an email entry with a photo of their child holding a favorite book that they read this summer. Along with the photo, the email entry should contain the child's name, age, the book title and author along with what they liked most about the book (in 50 words or less). All entries are to be submitted via email no later than September 7 to [email protected]

All valid entrants will receive a certificate for a free ticket to a Williamsport Crosscutters game of their choice in 2021. The winning entry will be determined via a random drawing of all valid entries. The drawing, done by Boomer, the Cutters mascot, will take place live on the Williamsport Crosscutters Facebook page September 8 at 7pm

Fans can find more information on the "My Best Summer Read" Contest by visiting www.crosscutters.com.

