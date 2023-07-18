LaPorte Signs PTO
July 18, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Justin LaPorte to a PTO. LaPorte played 11 games for the Wolves in 2021-2022. Justin is a role player with a high motor. He brings a great attitude and is a fan favorite anywhere he goes. We are happy to welcome Justin back to Watertown.
Season ticket packages are available right now, email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com to secure your seats today!
Check out the Watertown Wolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2023
- LaPorte Signs PTO - Watertown Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Watertown Wolves Stories
- LaPorte Signs PTO
- Zac Is Back
- Wolves Ink Gingerich
- Wolves "Hunt," Chris in Free Agency
- Wolves Bring Back the Eighty-Eight, Dakota Seaman