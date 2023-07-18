LaPorte Signs PTO

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Justin LaPorte to a PTO. LaPorte played 11 games for the Wolves in 2021-2022. Justin is a role player with a high motor. He brings a great attitude and is a fan favorite anywhere he goes. We are happy to welcome Justin back to Watertown.

