Laplante Nets a Hat Trick in Loss to Storm

MOLINE, IL - The Macon Mayhem would take on the Quad City Storm for the second of the two-game series. With the Mayhem down to two true defensemen and just 13 skaters overall due to injuries and suspensions, it would be a long night for the visitors.

The Storm would be raging early as Tommy Tsicos and Leif Mattson each scored early to grab a quick 2-0 lead. Macon's Alex Laplante would continue his tremendous rookie campaign as he potted a goal from the right side after the Storm's netminder Moran lost his bearings. The Storm would continue to bear down, however, as Logan Nelson and Mason Emoff tallied in the opening period to make it a 4-1 Quad City lead at the break.

Macon would have a few chances in the second period but could not push one across the goal line. Filip Virgili would score for the home side to widen the margin to 4.

The Mayhem would head to a powerplay early in the third, and they would take full advantage. Alex Laplante would collect a rebound and slot it home for his second goal of the game and sixteenth of the year. Assists would come from Michael McChesney and Dan Winslow. Matt Ustaski would score on the Quad City powerplay. Immediately after that goal, Alex Laplante would come streaking down the left side before ripping a wrister by Moran to secure a hat trick. The Mayhem would fight tooth and nail to the final horn as they outshot the Storm 21-11 in the final frame, but the deficit would be too much to overcome as they fell by a 6-3 final.

The Macon Mayhem will be back on home ice this Thursday (Thirsty Thursday) and Friday (Georgia National Rodeo Night) for matchups with Birmingham and Roanoke. For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

