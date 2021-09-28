Langeliers, Strider Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett

PEARL - The Atlanta Braves announced today that Mississippi Braves catcher Shea Langeliers and starting pitcher Spencer Strider, have been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett. The Stripers have five games remaining in the 2021 season.

Langeliers, 23, just named the Atlanta Braves 2021 Hank Aaron Award for Minor League Player of the Year, batted .258 with 13 doubles, 22 home runs, 52 RBIs, and a .836 OPS in 92 regular-season games. He finished among the Double-A South top 10 in homers (3rd), slugging percentage (3rd, .498), OPS (4th, .836), runs (7th, 56), total bases (8th, 164), extra-base hits (T-9th, 35), and batting (10th). The 23-year-old from Keller, TX was also impressive defensively, ranking tied for second in Minor League Baseball in runners caught stealing with 30 (30-of-72, 41.6%). Langeliers was selected by Atlanta in the first round (9th overall) in 2019 out of Baylor University.

Strider, 22, is set to pitch at the fourth level of the Braves organization in 2021. The 22-year-old right-hander from Knoxville, TN has appeared for Low-A Augusta, High-A Rome, and Mississippi, going a combined 3-7 with a 3.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, .190 BAA, and 150 strikeouts over 93.0 innings spanning 21 starts. In his 14 starts with the M-Braves, he led the league in strikeouts since his promotion, and finished seventh in the Double-A South overall with 94, and held opponents to a .211 average. Strider was selected by Atlanta in the fourth round of the 2020 draft (126th overall) out of Clemson University.

The Mississippi Braves claimed the 2021 Double-A South Championship on Sunday by beating the Montgomery Biscuits 2-1 at Trustmark Park. The league title is the second in team history.

