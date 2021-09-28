Langeliers, Elder Named Atlanta Braves Minor League Player & Pitcher of the Year

September 28, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves today announced that RHP Bryce Elder has won the 2021 Phil Niekro Award as the organization's minor league pitcher of the year, while C Shea Langeliers is the club's 2021 Hank Aaron Award winner as the team's top minor league position player.

Elder, 22, pitched across three levels of the organization this season, going a combined 11-5 with a 2.76 ERA (41 ER/133.2 IP) and 151 strikeouts in 24 games, all starts. He walked 52 and limited the opposition to a .194 average.

Elder began the year with Single-A Rome, serving as the R-Braves' Opening Day starter on May 4 at Winston Salem. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound native of Decatur, Texas, earned his first professional win on May 21 vs. Bowling Green and went 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA (13 ER/45.0 IP) in nine games, all starts, at Single-A before a promotion to Double-A Mississippi on June 29.

With Mississippi, Elder won Double-A South Pitcher of the Week for July 5-July 11, and Double-A South Pitcher of the Month for July. He went 7-1 with a 3.21 ERA (20 ER/56.0 IP) in nine games, all starts, with the M-Braves, and combined with RHP Daysbel Hernández to throw a no-hitter on July 10 vs. Pensacola. Elder tossed 7.0 innings in that start, striking out six and walking four.

He joined Triple-A Gwinnett on August 17, becoming the first member of the club's 2020 draft class to reach the Stripers. Elder made six starts with Gwinnett, going 2-3 with a 2.20 ERA (8 ER/32.2 IP) and 36 strikeouts.

Drafted in the fifth round of last year's draft out of the University of Texas at Austin, Elder is the club's 11th-best prospect according to MLB.com. His 133.2 minor league innings rank first in all of baseball, while his 11 wins are tied for the fifth-most.

Langeliers, 23, spent the season with Double-A Mississippi, helping the M-Braves to the Double-A South title. He hit 22 home runs, tying for the second-most ever in a single season in M-Braves franchise history while compiling a .836 OPS.

Langeliers is the club's third-best prospect according to MLB.com, two years after being drafted ninth overall out of Baylor University by the Braves. The 6-foot-0, 205-pound native of Portland, Ore., hit .258 (85-for-329) in 92 games for the M-Braves and threw out 28 of 69 potential base stealers (40.6%). For reference, Los Angeles' Will Smith leads the majors this season with 22 caught stealing.

Langeliers won the Double-A South Player of the Week award for June 25-30, and also compiled a team-best 13-game hit streak, July 24-August 13.

The Mississippi Braves claimed the 2021 Double-A South Championship on Sunday by beating the Montgomery Biscuits 2-1 at Trustmark Park. The league title is the second in team history.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from September 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.