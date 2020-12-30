Langan lifts Solar Bears to 3-2 OT win over Icemen in home opener

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tristin Langan scored at the 5:49 mark of overtime to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (3-1-0-0) to a 3-2 win over the Jacksonville Icemen (2-4-1-0) in Orlando's first home game of the season on Tuesday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

With the win, the Solar Bears match their best four-game start to the season in franchise history, previously set during the 2015-16 and 2014-15 campaigns.

J.J. Piccinich and Tyler Bird scored in regulation for Orlando, as the team earned its first win in a home opener since the 2015-16 season. The Solar Bears also improved to a lifetime record of 18-0-0-0 on home ice against the Icemen.

Clint Windsor earned the win for Orlando, making 33 saves on 35 shots against, while Eamon McAdam took the OT loss for Jacksonville with 31-of-34 stops.

THREE STARS:

1) Clint Windsor - ORL

2) Tristin Langan - ORL

3) Tyler Bird - ORL

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears battle the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. The game is a Wine Down Wednesday featuring $5 wine specials!

