Landon Stays Hot, Birds Squeak by RedHawks

August 22, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries edged by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawk on Friday night 5-4.

Logan Landon continued his hot hitting recording three hits and drove in a run. Jake Zokan pitched 6.1 strong innings to lead the Birds to the series-opening win.

The Canaries jumped on the board first in the bottom of the first. Logan Landon and Clint Coulter knocked back-to-back two-out RBI singles to give the Birds the early 2-0 lead.

Fargo-Moorhead tied the game in the top of the third inning. Correlle Prime delivered a two-run single to tie the game 2-2.

Both starting pitchers settled in well in the middle innings until the Birds broke the deadlock in the bottom of the sixth. Ryan Brett knocked a two-out two-run double down the left field line to give the Birds the lead back 4-2. The next batter, Grant Kay, drove him in on a pop fly down the right field line that dropped in the middle of three fielders to extend the lead to 5-2.

The RedHawks cut into the deficit in the top of the seventh. Sam Dexter hit a one-out single bringing the end to Jake Zokan's night. Ryan Fritze entered the game and was called for a balk to move the runner to second. Brennan Metzger then walked to put runners on first and second. Forrestt Allday hit an RBI single, making the score 5-3. Both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, and Drew Ward was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Another balk was called on Fritze to move all the runners up and bring in a run making the score 5-4. Fritze struck out Leobaldo Piña to end the inning.

Keaton Steele came on to get the save for the Birds in the top of the ninth. Dexter lead off with a double. He moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Metzger. Allday then hit a broken bat chopper to Alay Lago who threw the ball home and got Dexter on a close play for the second out. Prime then doubled and Ward was intentionally walked to load the bases. Piña then hit a bouncing ball to Andrew Ely up the middle who stepped on the second base bag to end the game.

Jake Zokan earned the win, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over six and a third. John Anderson took the loss for the RedHawks.

UP NEXT

The Sioux Falls Canaries and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks face off in game two of the three game series on Saturday, August 22. Ty Culbreth will take the mound for the Canaries with Bradin Hagens getting the start for the RedHawks. First pitch for Bark in the Park Night is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.