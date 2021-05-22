Landon, Michalczewski Stay Hot at Plate in Loss

SIOUX FALLS - Logan Landon and Trey Michalczewski combined for five hits in the Canaries' 11-7 loss to the Kane County Cougars Saturday night at The Birdcage. The Birds and Cougars close the series with a matinee game Sunday at 2:05 pm.

Tyler Garkow got the start for the Canaries and struck out 10 in six innings. He exited with a 5-3 lead. The Canaries pitching staff entered the contest tied for the Association lead in strikeouts and added a total of 17 more Saturday.

Landon pieced together three hits and a run, while Michalczewski added a pair of hits and three RBI. He now has four RBI and four hits, including a home run, in the series.

The Cougars (3-2) tied the game at 5-5 with single runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the ninth, Mark Karaviotis and Cody Young each homered off Canaries reliever Caleb Frare (0-2) as part of a stunning six-run deluge. The Canaries (2-3) rallied with RBI base hits by Mike Hart and Mitch Glasser in the bottom of the ninth. Sioux Falls left 11 baserunners. Kane County left nine.

Mark Seyler (1-2) earned the win in relief for Kane County. He allowed two runs (two earned) in 1.1 innings of work. Karaviotis hit two homers off the Canaries bullpen as part of a 15-hit attack for the Cougars.

RHP Angel Ventura (0-1, 9.00 ERA) will get the start for the Canaries vs. RHP Tyler Viza (0-0, 1.50 ERA) for the Cougars.

Sunday's 2:05 contest will be a Nine Innings of Winning game. Every inning, the Canaries promo team will have a chance for every fan to win Birds merchandise - jerseys, bats, balls, hats, hoodies, helmets, and more! It's also Sunday Family Funday. You can order the online Family 4-Pack - 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas - for only $50! Kids can play catch in the outfield before the game and run the bases after the game.

