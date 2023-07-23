Lancaster Swept by York, 12-7

The Lancaster Barnstormers drilled York for five runs on six hits in the first inning on Sunday afternoon.

It wasn't enough.

York roared back to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning and sailed to a 12-7 victory over the 'Stormers to complete a three-game sweep.

Melvin Mercedes opened the game with a single off the right field wall and scored on a double to right center by Andretty Cordero. With two outs, Wilson Garcia singled into center to score the second run. Joseph Carpenter singled, and Shawon Dunston, Jr. gave the Barnstormers a 5-0 lead with a three-run homer to the right field picnic area.

York switched pitchers after the first inning, and the combination of six relievers allowed 10 more hits, but the Barnstormers were only able to add two more runs.

Troy Stokes, Jr. belted his fourth home run of the series in the bottom of the first off Jared Lakind (5-3). The Revs added one more in the second and another in the third to cut Lancaster's lead to 5-4. The Barnstormers built the lead back to 6-4 on an RBI single by Cordero in the top of the fourth, but York surged ahead in the bottom of the inning and never looked back.

Trent Giambrone reached on a fielding error by third baseman Trace Loehr. Lakind hit Tomo Otosaka with a pitch, and Stokes singled to load the bases. Lakind coaxed a double play out of Drew Mendoza on which Giambrone scored, but Lakind walked pinch hitter Alexis Pantoja. Manager Ross Peeples went to his bullpen for Bret Clarke. Clarke uncorked the fourth wild pitch of the day, then allowed an opposite field home run to Jacob Rhinesmith as the Revs grabbed the lead.

After a single by Dunston and a triple by Jack Conley brought Lancaster within one in the seventh, Ryan January slammed York's third homer of the game, a blast to dead center, with a man aboard to ice the afternoon.

Lancaster will send Jeff Bain (1-0) to the mound on Tuesday evening at 6:35. He will match up against High Point's Jheyson Manzueta. Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:30.

NOTES: Carpenter extended his hitting streak to 14 games...He is 28-for-56 (.500) in that stretch...Cordero extended a streak to 12 with a three-hit game...He is 22-for-55 (.400)...Dunston is 12-for-22 (.545) in a six-game streak...Lancaster is batting .367 (186-507) as a team in its 14 games in the second half...The three errors tied a season-high for the Barnstormers...They had not committed more than one in a game since July 4.

