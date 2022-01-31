Lancaster Barnstormers Schedule National Anthem Auditions

January 31, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Lancaster, PA - The Lancaster Barnstormers kick off their 18th season in April, with Opening Weekend at Clipper Magazine Stadium taking place April 29-May 1. At each home game, the team honors America with a live performance of the National Anthem. Once again, soloists, groups and musicians will have an opportunity to audition for a chance to perform at one or more of the team's home games.

Auditions are scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 26 at Park City Center in Lancaster. Audition sessions will be from 11 am-2 pm.

A panel of judges will assess the performances. Barnstormers' officials will score each performance and invite the top scorers to perform at the stadium during one or more of the team's 66 home games.

"The National Anthem auditions have always been the highlight of our winter schedule, and we are so happy to be back at Park City Center, where we look forward to hearing the extraordinary talented singers of Lancaster County as we get one step closer to the Barnstormers' season. We are always amazed and the quality and variety of the talent we see at these auditions, and I am sure this year will be no different" said Maureen Wheeler, Director of Community Relations for the Barnstormers.

To register to audition, visit www.LancasterBarnstormers.com. Click on Community.

The Lancaster Barnstormers are headed into their eighteenth season as a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Home games are played at Ballpark Digest's two-time Best Ballpark in Independent Baseball - Clipper Magazine Stadium in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Please call 717.509.HITS (4487) or visit www.lancasterbarnstormers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 31, 2022

Lancaster Barnstormers Schedule National Anthem Auditions - Lancaster Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.