Lambson First Pitcher of the Week in 2020

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes' left-handed pitcher Mitchell Lambson has been named the American Association's Pitcher of the Week for July 3rd-12th.

Over the course of the Goldeyes' first nine games of the season, Lambson won both of his starts while posting a 0.75 ERA. The Montclair, California native combined for 10 strikeouts and three walks in 12.0 innings of work. Lambson defeated Fargo-Moorhead on Opening Night (July 3rd), allowing one earned run in six innings and throwing just 83 pitches. The 29-year-old followed that up with six shutout frames against the RedHawks on July 8th on only 75 pitches.

Lambson earned Pitcher of the Week honours once during the 2019 season and was ultimately voted the American Association's Pitcher of the Year. Lambson's selection is the first for a Goldeyes player in 2020.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday night at Sioux Falls Stadium in which the Saints will serve as the home team. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Lambson (2-0, 0.75) faces right-hander Matt Quintana (0-1, 3.60). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

