Lakeland Flying Tigers Return Home for Six-Game Homestand against Daytona Tortugas

July 24, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers return home to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium for the first time in more than two weeks as they open a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Daytona Tortugas.

First pitch of the series opener on Tuesday against the Tortugas is set for 6:30 p.m.

Last Series

The Flying Tigers won three of six games in their last series against the Dunedin Blue Jays, including winning two of the last three.

Left fielder Seth Stephenson led the Flying Tigers at the plate against the Blue Jays, going 9-for-21 (.429) in the series with one double, one triple, one home run and four RBI.

Starting pitcher Carlos Marcano continues to shine for the Flying Tigers, throwing five innings of scoreless baseball in his start against the Blue Jays, giving up just two hits while earning five strikeouts.

Christmas in July & Bingo Tuesday

Celebrate Christmas in July on Tuesday, July 25 as Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium is transformed into a winter wonderland with Christmas-themed music and fun themed activities throughout the ballpark.

Every Tuesday is Bingo Night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. All fans will receive a bingo card upon entry to the ballpark, with a chance to win Walk-On's gift cards and Flying Tigers prizes during every Lakeland at-bat. The first 10 fans who record a bingo will win a prize.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

This all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat menu for one price on Wednesday, July 26. Enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

8-6-3 Value Thursday

Fans can enjoy 8-6-3 Value Thursday on July 27 with a hamburger-and-fries combo for $8, 16-ounce draft beers for $6 and 22-ounce fountain drinks for $3.

Back 2 School Bash Friday

Young Flying Tigers fans are headed back to school soon, and they can gear up for the school year with a special ticket package on Friday, July 28 which includes a Flying Tigers-branded backpack.

Jeepin' with Judd Show & Shine Saturday

Join Grady Judd's crew and the Flying Tigers for the Inaugural Jeepin' with Judd Show & Shine on Saturday, July 29. Fans can compete for the best Tigers-themed Jeep while enjoying music, food and fun from 3 - 5 p.m., followed by the Flying Tigers game at 6 p.m. The first 250 Jeeps will receive a trail badge.

Sunday Brunch & Family Fun Day

Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, July 30 with an all-you-can-eat buffet which includes fresh Florida fruit, pastries, yogurt parfaits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast sticks, breakfast potatoes, an omelet station and much more. Brunch is served from Noon until 3 p.m.

Young Flying Tigers fans can enjoy kids' zones with multiple activities during the game, including face painting, balloon artists and bounce houses. All kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $7 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Prorated season tickets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also still available for as low as $5 per game.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email FlyingTigers@Tigers.com.

